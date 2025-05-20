Three Chinese Nationals Charged in Madang Over Assault Incident

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested and charged by Madang police in connection with an alleged assault incident that occurred on May 9, 2025, at Yaho Supermarket in Madang town.

Three Chinese Men charge d in Ma dang, Papua New Guinea: Photo by PNG Police Me dia

According to a media statement released by the police, the individuals charged include the Yaho Supermarket Manager, the Supreme Investment Cooperative Service Manager, and another Chinese national. They were each charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and deprivation of liberty involving a 45-year-old woman, Josephine Kadiknam, and her daughter.

Madang Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Inspector Robert Baim confirmed the arrests and stated that the three accused were released on K12,000 police bail. They are expected to appear in court once their court documents are prepared.

PPC Baim said the arrests bring the total number of suspects charged in connection with the incident to six, including three Papua New Guineans who were previously arrested. He added that investigations are ongoing and that further arrests are anticipated.

The incident reportedly occurred when Kadiknam and her daughter were shopping at the supermarket and were accused by staff and security guards of stealing items. They were allegedly taken to a storage area where they were assaulted. The mother was then taken to the police station while her daughter was allowed to return home.

PPC Baim said the police initiated a full investigation after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Statements were collected from the victims and those involved. Subsequent arrests were made over the following days.

Chief Inspector Baim thanked the public and his officers for their cooperation in the ongoing investigation.





