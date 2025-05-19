The Waigani Market in Port Moresby has been burned to the ground and five lives lost following a deadly ethnic confrontation.

NCD/Central Police Commander Benjamin Turi has told media that two ethnic groups were involved in the early morning violence that escalated into arson and deaths.

Deadly Ethnic Clash Claims Five Lives in Port Moresby

An eyewitness reported that the violence started after a man was stabbed for refusing to give K2 to a group near the Stop & Shop fire gate.

In an attempt to escape, the injured man fled toward the police station but was struck by a speeding vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The situation quickly worsened, with flames and thick smoke engulfing the market and adjacent shelters, causing widespread panic and destruction.

Police found a decapitated body among the ruins near the Waigani drain area, where one of the ethnic groups had reportedly settled.

Commander Turi confirmed that the body was one of five killed in the incident and condemned the growing trend of people taking justice into their own hands.





