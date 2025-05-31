PNG Trade Minister Calls for Urgent Reforms to Improve Trade Efficiency

Papua New Guinea’s Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru, has emphasized the urgent need for the country to modernize its trade systems to fully capitalize on future business growth.

Speaking at the Customs Business Consultative Forum held in Lae this week, Minister Maru expressed concern that although PNG's economic prospects look encouraging, the nation still operates under outdated manual systems that drive up business costs and slow down operations.

Maru referenced the World Bank’s 2023 Ease of Doing Business Index, which placed PNG at 120 out of 190 economies. He said the ranking reflects the country’s inefficient trade procedures, which are hampered by delays and high costs resulting from legacy systems and complex bureaucratic processes.

The minister pointed out that traders continue to face difficulties due to fragmented regulatory requirements spread across various locations. He stressed the need for a centralized and modern trade platform to minimize such barriers and attract more foreign and local investments.

According to Maru, the government, under Prime Minister James Marape’s leadership, is committed to replacing these manual systems with a technology-driven solution. He announced that the government would begin the acquisition process for an electronic Single Window System this year.

He revealed that a K20 million investment has been allocated for the system, which will be led by PNG Customs Services. Maru said the digital upgrade aims to increase operational efficiency and enable PNG to compete more effectively in the global market.

The proposed electronic Single Window System will allow international traders to submit all necessary documentation and permits through a single online platform, removing the need to visit multiple agencies in various locations and significantly simplifying import and export processes.

