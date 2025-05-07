Street Vending Surges in Port Moresby, Putting Pressure on Law Enforcers

The rise in illegal street vending across the city is putting immense pressure on police and city authorities, who are struggling to maintain order with limited manpower. Despite continuous awareness campaigns and enforcement operations, vendors continue to crowd footpaths and public spaces, particularly in busy areas like Gordons.

Police officers and bus stop wardens removing footpath vendors at Gordons, Port Moresby: Picture by Police Media

This morning, City Wardens, supported by police, moved in to remove vendors selling second-hand clothes between the Gordons police barracks and the main bus stop. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to reclaim public areas and remind people that street vending remains illegal.

Police officials say repeated operations are exhausting and often ineffective due to the high number of vendors compared to available officers. “Police officers are human too. When the same people break the law again and again, it forces officers either to apply tough measures or walk away,” said one officer at the scene.

Despite arrests, charges, and fines, illegal vending shows no signs of slowing down. Authorities blame public ignorance and a lack of respect for law enforcement for the worsening situation. The increase in uncontrolled vending is also contributing to hygiene problems, making the city dirtier and less safe for pedestrians.

“Many vendors think they are doing nothing wrong — but it’s not right,” one official said. “Everyone has the right to move freely without being blocked or crowded. We urge people to respect others and the law.”

Enforcement efforts are expected to continue, with police calling on communities to cooperate and help restore order in public spaces.

