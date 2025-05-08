Hit-and-Run Sparks Roadblock on PNG's Hiritano Highway

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident along the Hiritano Highway on Tuesday evening, prompting angry relatives to block off a section of the road near Angabanga village.

Angry relatives of diseased woman block off a section of the Hiritano Highway near Angabanga village: Photo by Police Media.

Central Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Inspector Joseph Salle confirmed the fatal accident occurred between Angabanga and the Berina/Trans turnoff when a PMV struck the woman and fled the scene, heading toward Kerema.

A swift response from police units at Berina and Doa prevented the grieving relatives from damaging other passing vehicles. Officers are currently on-site, attempting to calm the situation and negotiate the removal of the roadblock to restore the flow of traffic.

“I call on the driver to surrender to police and allow the road to be cleared,” PPC Salle urged. “It is an accident, and we are investigating it. My officers are at the scene to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

PPC Salle expressed condolences to the victim’s family and assured them that the driver responsible will face justice. He also praised the quick action of Police Station Commanders from Doa and Berina, along with their support units, for their role in managing the tense situation.

He warned the public to be alert while traveling on the Hiritano Highway, noting that some individuals might exploit the incident to incite further unrest. He encouraged anyone who observes suspicious activity to report it to the police immediately.

Police are still searching for the PMV involved and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation.

