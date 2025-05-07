PNG Faces Critical Gaps in Disaster Preparedness, Health Minister Highlights Need for Enhanced Data Analysis

Papua New Guinea's Health Minister, Elias Kapavore, on Tuesday identified significant shortcomings in the nation's ability to prepare for and respond to disasters, emphasizing an urgent need to bolster technical capabilities in data analysis. Speaking at the Indo Pacific Health Security Alliance meeting in Port Moresby on May 6, Kapavore pointed to the absence of clear, standardized operating procedures for preparedness, response, and recovery as a major concern.

The Minister candidly stated that capacities at the subnational level are often weak or non-existent, particularly in establishing and managing emergency operations centers. "We continue to operate under constraints in manpower and funding which affect our capacity to respond comprehensively," Kapavore admitted, also noting a lack of clear, coordinated disaster response across all levels of government.

He specifically called for the urgent strengthening of early warning systems for various hazards, including floods, droughts, and cyclones. Furthermore, Kapavore acknowledged that "some of our legislation regarding emergency and disaster response management are outdated and needs urgent reforms and we are working on them."

The Health Minister stressed that these deficiencies hinder the ability to react swiftly and effectively during crises such as devastating landslides or disease outbreaks, referencing past events like the 1994 East New Britain volcanic eruption, the 1998 West Sepik tsunami, and the recent Mulitaka landslide in Enga as stark reminders of the need for comprehensive disaster management.

Echoing the call for collaborative action, United States Indo Pacific Command surgeon Capt Peter Roberts, also present at the event, remarked that the meeting "highlighted the urgency in the issues that we faced and to work together to address them effectively." Kapavore affirmed this, stating, "It affirms our resolve to ensure that collaboration within the health sector and the military is not only strong but also strategic well organised and sustainable."

