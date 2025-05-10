Stolen vehicle stopped at Baruni after high-speed chase

A brand new Toyota Four-Door Land Cruiser, allegedly stolen from Ela Motors in Badili, was successfully stopped by police and a security company at Baruni, Port Moresby after a long and dangerous car chase on Thursday.

Photo credit: Police Media, NCD

Police acted swiftly with the help of radio communications and social media alerts to track the vehicle. A roadblock was set up along Baruni Road, which forced the stolen vehicle to stop. The driver and several others inside the vehicle were immediately apprehended at the scene.

All suspects were taken to the Waigani Police Station for formal questioning. Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and appropriate charges will be laid in due course.

