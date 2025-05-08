Opposition Leader Urges PM Marape to Sack Ministers Accused of Corruption





Opposition Leader Hon. Douglas Tomuriesa has issued a strong call to Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, demanding the immediate dismissal of senior Government Ministers allegedly involved in corruption. His comments come amid growing public concern following recent court proceedings and media reports revealing questionable conduct by top officials.

Mr. Tomuriesa specifically named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands, Hon. John Rosso, and Minister for Mining and OUR Party Leader, Hon. Rainbo Paita. He said both should step down from their positions while serious allegations remain unresolved. “We must not condone those who compromise leadership roles and meddle with corruption, yet still occupy positions of great responsibility,” he said.

Calling for accountability, Mr. Tomuriesa urged the Prime Minister to act decisively and show strong leadership by removing ministers who, he said, carry “black clouds over their heads.” He added that alleged misconduct, including the questionable awarding of government contracts, was now a matter of public record and judicial scrutiny.

“These are not trivial issues—they strike at the heart of the Government’s credibility,” Tomuriesa stated. He emphasized that allowing such figures to remain in office undermines public trust and damages the integrity of the nation’s governance system.

The Opposition Leader also encouraged implicated ministers to resign voluntarily, citing the recent resignations of Hon. Justin Tkatchenko and Hon. Aiye Tambua under public pressure. “It is not just morally right—it is the proper course of action,” he said. “Ministers must put the dignity of their office and the interest of the country above personal ambition.”

Mr. Tomuriesa concluded by warning that Prime Minister Marape’s failure to act could seriously damage his own credibility. “The Prime Minister must take control of his Cabinet. By refusing to act, he appears either unaware or unwilling to uphold accountability within his Government. The people of Papua New Guinea are watching,” he said.

