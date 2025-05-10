Papua New Guinea has taken a major step in expanding its international presence with the opening of a new Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland.

PNG Opens New Diplomatic Mission in Geneva to Strengthen Global Partnerships

The Mission, officially launched on May 8, 2025, by Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, will serve as PNG’s key link to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and other global agencies based in Geneva.

Minister Tkatchenko said the opening comes at an important time, as PNG prepares to celebrate its 50th year of independence. He thanked the Swiss Government for its support and acknowledged the UN and the Commonwealth Secretariat for helping bring the Mission to life.

He said the Geneva Mission will not only strengthen diplomatic ties but also open doors for partnerships in trade, education, innovation, and research. “This is about creating more opportunities for our people and making sure our country has a strong voice in global conversations,” he said.

The Minister added that PNG will work closely with other Pacific nations in Geneva to make sure the region’s needs and priorities are well represented at the international level.





