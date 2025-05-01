SP PNG Hunters Gear Up for Seagulls Showdown with Focus on Discipline

Port Moresby, May 2, 2025 – The SP PNG Hunters are set to take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls this Sunday in a pivotal Round 8 Hostplus Cup match at Santos National Football Stadium. Following their recent triumph over the Burleigh Bears, where they secured the Kokoda Cup in a gritty ANZAC Round performance, the Hunters are riding high but remain cautious. Coach Paul Aiton praised the team’s defensive resilience, particularly their ability to rally under pressure, but urged his players to avoid relying on desperate, last-gasp efforts. “We’re great at scrambling, but we can’t keep putting ourselves in those situations,” Aiton noted, emphasizing the need for sharper focus to prevent such scenarios.

SP PNG Hunters Coach Paul Aiton

Aiton pinpointed lapses in discipline and concentration as key areas for improvement, especially in the closing stages of games. The Hunters have struggled with late tries due to errors and penalties, which have proven costly. “Our error count and penalties are hurting us,” Aiton said, adding that the team has been diligently working on reducing mistakes and tightening their tackling. This focus on discipline is critical as they prepare to face a formidable Seagulls side, currently third on the ladder with 10 points, while the Hunters hold sixth place with eight points.

Despite these challenges, Aiton remains confident in his squad’s potential, highlighting their strong individual contributions and growing team unity. The Hunters’ recent performances have showcased their ability to compete at a high level, but Aiton stressed the importance of maintaining consistency. “We’ve got the talent and the cohesion, but we need to stay sharp for the full 80 minutes,” he said. The upcoming match against the Seagulls is seen as a significant test, with both teams vying for a stronger foothold in the competitive Hostplus Cup standings.

Looking ahead, Aiton is taking nothing for granted, warning his team against underestimating their opponents. “The Seagulls will bring their best, and we’re preparing for a tough battle,” he said. With the home crowd behind them, the Hunters are determined to deliver a disciplined and cohesive performance in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. As the Hostplus Cup season intensifies, Sunday’s clash could prove to be a defining moment for the Hunters’ campaign.

