PNG MPs Losing Legislative Focus, Says Internal Revenue Commissioner

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea- Papua New Guinea's legislative governance is facing a "dangerous drift" as Members of Parliament (MPs) increasingly operate as project managers rather than national lawmakers, according to Internal Revenue Commissioner Sam Koim. His stark warning highlights a fundamental shift in the duties and priorities of the country's elected representatives, potentially undermining the core principles of parliamentary democracy.

Commissioner Koim articulated that the constitutional mandate of PNG's MPs lies in crafting legislation, shaping national policy, and providing crucial oversight of the executive branch of government. However, he argues that the introduction of initiatives such as the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) and the establishment of District Development Authorities (DDAs), where MPs automatically assume the role of chair, have fundamentally altered this dynamic. Instead of focusing on national issues and lawmaking, MPs are now heavily involved in the local implementation of development projects.

"They have become modern-day development chiefs, not legislators," Koim stated, emphasizing the extent of this transformation. He explained that this shift in focus has come at the expense of meaningful parliamentary debate and the critical separation of powers between the legislative and executive arms of government. With their attention directed towards allocating funds, managing suppliers, and addressing immediate local demands, MPs are allegedly neglecting their primary responsibilities of national governance and law creation.

This evolving role of MPs has also influenced public perception. Commissioner Koim noted a discernible change in how constituents evaluate their elected officials. Visible outputs such as the construction of roads, classrooms, or the provision of roofing iron have become the primary metrics of an MP's success, overshadowing their contributions to national lawmaking and policy. This shift in public expectation, Koim cautioned, has led to a politicization of public funds, as MPs prioritize projects that offer immediate visibility rather than long-term national benefit. Consequently, the authority and prestige of Parliament as a legislative body are being eroded. "Parliament is fast becoming a gateway to wealth and influence rather than a chamber of national service and ideas," he warned.

The concerns raised by the Internal Revenue Commissioner come at a critical juncture for Papua New Guinea, as the nation grapples with a deepening law and order crisis. Civil society leaders and anti-corruption advocates have been increasingly vocal in demanding decisive government action to address soaring crime rates and pervasive institutional corruption. Recent data paints a concerning picture, placing PNG among the world's most crime-affected nations, with a staggering crime rate of 80.79 incidents per 100,000 people. The capital city, Port Moresby, alone accounts for a disproportionate 42% of all major crimes. In the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, PNG scored a mere 31 out of 100, highlighting the significant challenges the country faces in combating corruption. Organizations such as the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and the Community Coalition Against Corruption (CCAC) have repeatedly called for a coordinated, national-level response to restore public trust and security.

Commissioner Koim further expressed apprehension that the current structure of constituency development funds is incentivizing individuals to contest elections not out of a desire for legislative reform or national service, but rather for the access to substantial financial resources and the power that comes with being an MP. He cautioned that this distortion of political ambition poses a significant danger to the long-term stability and effective governance of the nation.

In his concluding remarks, Commissioner Koim issued a strong call to action for PNG's parliamentarians to return to their fundamental constitutional roles. He urged them to prioritize making laws, diligently overseeing government operations, and providing a clear and strategic vision for the future of Papua New Guinea. "We must restore Parliament as a forum for policy, reform, and national debate—not a depot for roofing iron and fuel drums," he emphatically stated, underscoring the urgent need for a re-evaluation of the roles and responsibilities of the country's elected leaders.

