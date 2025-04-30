Ninety-one aspiring legal professionals have officially joined the ranks of Papua New Guinea’s legal community following their admission to practice before the National and Supreme Courts.

The new lawyers were formally admitted during a ceremony held at the Court House on Friday, April 25, marking the culmination of an intensive nine-month program delivered by the Legal Training Institute (LTI).

91 New Lawyers Admitted to the Bar in PNG After Completing LTI Program [Photo by LTI]

The postgraduate training, designed to bridge academic study and legal practice, included 24 specialized courses and a series of rigorous assessments. Trainees participated in mock trials and practical exercises, ensuring they were equipped with both the technical knowledge and ethical grounding necessary for a career in law.

Among the standout graduates was Anuricka Manda, who received top honors as the best-performing trainee of the 2024 class. Her achievement was celebrated as a testament to the program’s demanding standards and the dedication of this year’s cohort.

In a statement, the Legal Training Institute commended the graduates for their determination and resilience throughout the program.

“We are immensely proud of this group of young lawyers,” the Institute noted. “Their commitment to excellence and justice gives us confidence in the future of Papua New Guinea’s legal profession.”

The newly admitted lawyers are expected to play a vital role in the country’s legal system, contributing to both private practice and public service in various capacities.

The Institute emphasized its ongoing mission to uphold the integrity and standards of the legal profession by producing competent, ethical practitioners ready to serve the nation.

