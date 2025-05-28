PNG's flag carrier Air Niugini Welcomes New A220 Fleet in Time for Independence Anniversary

Air Niugini’s upcoming addition to its fleet, the Airbus A220 dubbed the “People’s Balus,” is nearing completion in Canada as final assembly begins in Montreal. The airline has confirmed the aircraft will arrive in Port Moresby this September in time for PNG’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Air Niugini Welcomes New A220 Fleet in Time for Independence Anniversary [Photo by Air Niuini]

The national carrier is set to become the 25th airline to operate the A220, with over 900 aircraft ordered globally. The A220 is hailed for its fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and advanced technology, with more than 400 currently flying commercially.

A total of eleven A220s will join Air Niugini’s fleet, including three A220-300s seating 138 passengers and eight A220-100s with 114 seats. These jets will replace the Fokker 100/70 series on domestic routes and later phase out the Boeing 737s.

The airline noted that the A220s will be equipped with both Business and Economy seating configurations, offering free onboard WiFi for passengers. This upgrade is part of a broader effort to enhance customer experience on both local and potential new international routes.

According to Air Niugini, staff training programs are already in motion to ensure a smooth entry into service. The aircraft are expected to begin flying by the first week of September, ushering in a new era of modern aviation for Papua New Guinea.

