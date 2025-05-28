His Eminence Sir John Cardinal Ribat MSC Returns Home After Historic Visit to Rome

Port Moresby, PNG – His Eminence Sir John Cardinal Ribat MSC returned to Papua New Guinea today after a momentous journey to Rome, where he represented the Catholic Church in the Oceania region. The visit included his participation in the funeral of Pope Francis, the Papal Conclave, and a private audience with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Ribat arrived at Jacksons International Airport to a warm welcome led by Fr. Lawrence Arockiaraj, General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands (CBC PNGSI). He was joined by Fr. Justin Nenat SVD, Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Port Moresby, Fr. Martin Widyatmoko SMM, Parish Priest of St Martin de Porres, and representatives from St Joseph’s International Catholic College, Mr. George Swammy and Mr. Victor Piniau.

Following his arrival, Cardinal Ribat traveled to the CBC headquarters, where he was greeted by CBC staff and a traditional Milne Bay dance group in a joyful cultural celebration. A short media address followed the welcome ceremony, where guests were also treated to light refreshments.

In his address, Cardinal Ribat expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for their prayers and spiritual support. “I had the privilege of representing our Church at the funeral of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis,” he said. “It was a deeply moving celebration of a life lived in humble service to God and humanity.”

Reflecting on the Papal Conclave, he shared the experience of prayer and discernment during the selection of the new pope. “I carried with me the faith, hopes, and voices of our people. Your prayers strengthened me throughout the process,” he said. Cardinal Ribat also recounted his meeting with Pope Leo XIV, during which he conveyed the love and unity of the faithful from Oceania.

Cardinal Ribat’s return marks a proud moment for the Catholic community in PNG and the Solomon Islands. His presence at the Vatican during such a historic transition underscores the deep connection between local and global Church leadership. “May we continue to walk together in faith, guided by the Holy Spirit and united in our mission of love and service,” he concluded.





