Kidnapping in Papua New Guinea’s Western Province Sparks Counter-Terror Response

A serious kidnapping incident in Papua New Guinea’s Western Province has prompted a major police response after a number of people were abducted in the early hours of May 12 near the provincial borders with Hela and Southern Highlands.

Police Commissioner David Manning

Police Commissioner David Manning stated that elite officers trained in counter-terrorism operations are on the scene, with support from local communities who are providing intelligence on the captors' movements.

According to Manning, the captives include a healthcare worker, a teacher, their partners, and several school children. “We believe they are currently unharmed,” he assured, while also warning that police will not hesitate to act decisively if lives are put at risk.

“This is domestic terrorism, plain and simple,” he declared. “We have the legal framework in place, and our personnel are prepared to take strong action.”

He further cautioned outsiders—including residents and political figures—from becoming involved, noting that similar situations in the past have ended poorly when third parties intervened.

Authorities say updates will be released as operations progress.





