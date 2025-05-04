Flying High :PNG SP Hunters Outclass Seagulls in 30-12 Victory in Round 8 Hostplus Cup clash

The PNG Hunters delivered a commanding second-half performance to defeat the Wynnum Manly Seagulls 30-12 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby this afternoon. Leading 8-6 at halftime, the Hunters maintained their momentum, with Brendon Nima shining as the star of the match after scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

The Hunters’ defense played a crucial role in the win, successfully holding off the Seagulls’ attacking efforts throughout the game. Several Seagulls’ tries were disallowed, and the Hunters took full advantage of those opportunities to widen the gap on the scoreboard.

In addition to Nima’s three tries, the Hunters also saw Sanny Wabo and Solo Wane cross the line, with Wane grabbing a double. Kicking duties were shared between Jamie Mavoko, who converted for two points, and Trevor Solu, who added four more through conversions.

Despite the loss, the Seagulls found some success with Ben Farr scoring twice, and additional points coming from Jock Madden and Jude Saldanha. However, it wasn’t enough to match the Hunters' sharp attack and solid defense in what was a thrilling display of rugby league.

Also read: