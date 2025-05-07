New Director Appointed at KINA Asset Management Limited: Dr. Albert Mellam

By Staff Reporter

Dr. Albert Mellam, a highly regarded figure in both corporate and academic circles, has been named as an independent non-executive director for KINA Asset Management Limited (KAML). The appointment took effect on April 29, and Dr. Mellam will be presented for election at the KAML Annual General Meeting on May 20.

Dr. Albert Mellam

In announcing the appointment, KAML's Acting Chairman, Syd Yates, praised Dr. Mellam's extensive experience and leadership qualities. Mr. Yates highlighted Dr. Mellam's previous advisory work for the Government and international academic bodies such as the Association of Asia Pacific Business Schools. He stated that Dr. Mellam's "expertise and experience adds value and depth, which complements KAML’s existing board expertise as the fund continues to focus on delivering positive growth for its shareholders.”

Dr. Mellam's distinguished career includes the role of Vice-Chancellor for the University of PNG. He is academically well-credentialed, holding a PhD in Psychology from the Australian National University, an MSc from Stirling University (Scotland), and a Diploma in Knowledge Economy from Singapore Management University. He is also a member of numerous influential business and academic councils and institutes.

The leadership structure of KAML's board sees Syd Yates continuing as Acting Chairman, alongside directors Monica Salter and Prof David Kavanamur. Mr. Yates himself has a notable history of board participation with organizations including the Brian Bell Group and Kumul Consolidated Holdings.

