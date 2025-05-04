PNG Cabinet Reshuffle: Peter Isoaimo Named New Energy Minister

Kairuku MP Peter Isoaimo has been named the new Minister for Energy, following a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister James Marape on Friday.

Isoaimo replaces Kerema MP Thomas Opa, who has been assigned to head the Finance Ministry. Meanwhile, Wapenamanda MP Miki Kaeok has been appointed as the new Minister for Transport.

Prime Minister Marape stated that Isoaimo’s promotion was based on merit, citing his effective tenure as the vice-minister for Works and Highways.

“Isoaimo has been a loyal and humble servant of this Government,” Marape said in a formal announcement. “He has shown consistent dedication and integrity in his work. His experience and calm leadership are valuable as we shape the future of Papua New Guinea’s leadership.”

Marape also acknowledged the ongoing coalition with the National Alliance Party, to which Isoaimo belongs, under the leadership of New Ireland Governor Walter Schnaubelt. The party has been a coalition partner of Marape’s Pangu Pati since 2019.

The Prime Minister emphasized Central Province’s significance in the nation’s energy and development priorities, highlighting major projects such as Papua LNG, the Wildebeest gas fields, and the reopening of the Tolukuma gold mine.

“Kairuku is strategically located between Port Moresby and Gulf Province, making it central to the growth of the country’s LNG, mining, and agricultural sectors,” Marape noted. “This makes Isoaimo an ideal choice to take the lead in the energy sector at this crucial time.”





