Pacific Unity in Policing: First Combined Investigative Training Opens at Bomana Port Moresby

The Papua New Guinea Police Commissioner David Manning today officially opened the first-ever Combined Pacific Islands Four Weeks Investigative Training Skills Program at the Bomana Regional Centre of Excellence in Port Moresby.

A total of twenty-eight police officers from eleven Pacific Island nations have commenced the intensive four-week program, which focuses on developing and strengthening investigative skills across the region.

Commissioner Manning highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a vital step in regional police development under the Pacific Policing Initiative.

“This is a very important course because the strength of every police force lies in how well they can protect the public and investigate crime,” Manning stated during the opening ceremony.

The program marks a milestone in regional collaboration and is expected to enhance cross-border cooperation and policing standards among participating island nations.

