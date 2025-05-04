PM Marape Responds to Public Questions on Court Rulings Involving Political Leaders

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hon. James Marape has issued a public response following questions raised about recent court decisions involving certain political leaders. The clarification was made on Sunday, 4 May 2025, in light of ongoing public interest in the matter.

Prime Minister Marape acknowledged that the court proceedings did mention the conduct of some individuals, but he stressed that these persons were not the main parties involved in the case. He urged the public to understand the legal context in which such references were made.

“The individuals referred to were not principal parties to the case,” Marape stated. “We must be careful not to misinterpret commentary made during the court’s deliberations.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks aim to maintain public trust in the legal process and ensure accurate understanding of court judgments.

