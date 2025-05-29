PNG to Host Fiji Kulas for Historic Women’s Football Friendlies

Papua New Guinea is set to make history in Pacific football by hosting the Fijian Senior Women’s National Team, known as the Fiji Kulas, for two official international friendlies. According to the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA), the matches will take place at the PNG Football Stadium on Friday, May 30, and Monday, June 2, with both kick-offs scheduled for 3:00 PM. These encounters mark the first official friendlies between the two women’s national teams.

The President of PNGFA, Mr. John Kapi Natto, officially welcomed the Fiji Kulas to the country, describing the occasion as more than just a football match. He said the games represent a significant milestone in the region’s progress in women’s football. Mr. Natto also emphasized that these matches provide a valuable opportunity for both nations to prepare ahead of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, which is set to take place in Fiji from July 4 to 19, 2025.

Mr. John Kapi Natto [Photo by PNGFA]

According to Mr. Natto, the friendly matches are not only historic but also serve as a symbol of the growing strength and unity within women’s football across the Pacific. “We’re thrilled to host our sisters from Fiji and give our fans the chance to witness top-tier women’s football on home soil,” he said. He added that as reigning OFC champions, PNG recognizes the challenge ahead and views the Fiji Kulas as strong competitors.

Recent encounters between PNG and Fiji have showcased the rising level of competition between the two teams. PNG secured a convincing 4-1 victory at the 2023 Pacific Games, while Fiji responded with a dramatic 4-3 win during the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. These results underline the intensity of the rivalry and the increasing standards of women’s football in Oceania.

Despite the competitive nature of the upcoming matches, Mr. Natto stressed the importance of unity, empowerment, and inspiration. “It’s about empowering women in sport, uniting our football families, and showing the next generation what’s possible when passion meets opportunity,” he said. PNGFA is encouraging fans to turn out in large numbers and support the Lagatois as they aim to defend their regional title in the upcoming tournament.





