PM Marape Calls for Clarity on Termination of Radio Host Culligan Tanda

Prime Minister James Marape has directed his office to establish the facts surrounding the sudden termination of popular radio talkback host Culligan Tanda. The directive comes after Tanda was dismissed by FM100 management upon his return to work following a three-week suspension without pay.

Tanda’s suspension reportedly stemmed from an episode last month in which he hosted East Sepik Governor Allan Bird on his program. His return to duty was short-lived as FM100 management terminated his employment earlier today, sparking public interest and concern.

In response, Prime Minister Marape said he has instructed his Chief of Staff to engage with FM100 to determine the exact reasons behind the termination. “I’ve asked my Chief of Staff to find out from FM100 management what their reasons were and if they can come out and state them publicly for the nation to hear,” Marape said.

The Prime Minister’s intervention underscores the significance of transparency and accountability in matters involving public media figures. The public now awaits a formal explanation from FM100 management regarding their decision.

