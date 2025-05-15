PNG’s Hekari Women Thrash Ba 6-1 to Enter OFC Final

Papua New Guinea’s Hekari Women’s FC lit up Stade Pater with a dazzling 6-1 demolition of Ba Women FC in the semi-finals of the 2025 OFC Women’s Champions League. It was a night to remember for the PNG champions, who combined flair, power, and precision to storm into the tournament’s showpiece finale.

Hekari players celebrate a goal against Fiji Ba [Photo credit : OFC Media]

An opportunistic early strike from Nenny Elipas set the tone for Hekari, but Ba briefly threatened an upset when they equalized from the penalty spot following a foul in the box. Captain Luisa Tamanitoakula calmly converted, and the teams went into halftime deadlocked at 1-1.

Whatever was said in the Hekari dressing room during the break worked wonders. Marie Kaipu took control of the match, scoring one and providing two crucial assists for Elipas, who dazzled the crowd with a well-earned hat-trick. Kaipu’s towering header in the 69th minute was her seventh goal of the campaign, and Phylis Pala added the finishing touch with a penalty just minutes before the final whistle.

This dominant result sets up a second straight final appearance for Hekari, who continue to raise the bar for women’s football in the Pacific region. With their attacking stars firing on all cylinders, they’ll enter the final full of confidence and ambition.





Also read