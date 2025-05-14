From PNG to HEINEKEN: PNG Young Woman Lands Global Role in Poland

A young woman from Kou Village in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province, in Papua New Guinea is set to begin an exciting new journey in Europe after securing a job with HEINEKEN Global Shared Services (HGSS) in Kraków, Poland. Twenty-eight-year-old Verbena Rema has been appointed as a Business Consultant in Business Intelligence, marking a significant milestone in her professional career.

This will be Verbena’s first time travelling overseas, and she is looking forward to learning and growing in an international environment. “I look forward to learning from great minds and gaining deeper insights into the advanced technologies used by HEINEKEN,” she said. Her new role offers the chance to gain global experience with one of the world’s leading beverage companies.

An inspiration for PNG Young women. Verbena Rema joins HEINEKEN in Europe

Verbena completed all her education in Papua New Guinea. She graduated from Sogeri National High School in 2014 and later earned her degree from the University of Papua New Guinea in 2018. She credits her success to the values of hard work and self-reliance taught by her parents. “If we wanted something growing up, like new shoes or clothes, we had to earn it. We planted vegetables, sold them, and used that money,” she shared.

In 2019, she joined SP Brewery through its Graduate Development Program and later advanced to the position of Marketing Controller. She expressed her gratitude to the company and her mentors for the support and guidance they provided throughout her professional journey. Verbena believes that SP Brewery played a key role in preparing her for this international opportunity.

Offering advice to other young Papua New Guineans, Verbena encouraged them to value growth over high starting salaries. “Work for a company that helps you grow. Even if the pay isn’t high at first, the experience and learning are worth it,” she said. Her message highlights the importance of gaining experience and building a strong foundation early in one’s career.

SP Brewery Managing Director Ed Weggemans congratulated Verbena on her new role and praised her achievement. He said the company is proud to support the development of Papua New Guineans to compete on the global stage. Verbena’s journey from a village in the Highlands to a global corporate role in Europe is an inspiring reminder of what is possible through hard work and determination.

Also read:











