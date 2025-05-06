Dr. Liko Reflects on Achievements as PNG Health Secretary Tenure Concludes

After five years at the helm of the PNG Department of Health, Dr. Osborne Liko has announced his departure as Acting Secretary, reflecting on a period of significant challenge and progress within the nation's health system. Mr. Ken Wai will step in as Acting Secretary.

"It has been both an honour and a privilege to serve as Secretary for Health since October 2020," Dr. Liko shared in a message to staff. He acknowledged the hurdles faced but expressed pride in collective achievements.

Key accomplishments during his tenure include strengthening the sector's budget framework, improving reporting mechanisms, advancing workforce planning, launching the National Health Plan 2021-2030, aligning National Health Service Standards, and finalizing the Corporate Plan. Dr. Liko attributed these successes to the "unwavering dedication, expertise, and hard work" of the department's staff.

The National Executive Council has endorsed Mr. Ken Wai, Deputy Secretary for Public Health, to serve as Acting Secretary for the next three months or until a substantive appointment is made. The handover is planned for the week of May 12, 2025. Dr. Liko expressed confidence in the staff's continued commitment under Mr. Wai's leadership.

