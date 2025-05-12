Central Province Police Seize Dangerous Weapon from Edai Town Resident

Police in Central Province have seized a dangerous wire catapult from a 25-year-old East Sepik man residing in Edai Town. The arrest followed a domestic violence report, and during the apprehension, officers found the offensive weapon in the suspect’s possession. Authorities confirmed that wire catapults are classified as dangerous and illegal under current laws.

A 25-year-old man detained in Boroko Metropolitan cell for using wire catapult during domestic violence. Photo by Police media.

Central Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Salle confirmed that the man had assaulted his wife on Saturday while under the influence of alcohol. The incident was reported to police, who responded and arrested the suspect. PPC Salle stated that the weapon was discovered during the arrest, based on the complaint lodged.

The man has since been charged with three offences: domestic violence, insulting words, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is currently detained at the Boroko Police Station. PPC Salle noted that there are growing reports of people in possession of such weapons in Central Province, and police are increasing efforts to monitor and address this issue.

PPC Salle, who is also from East Sepik, said the weapon has caused many injuries in his home province, especially in Boram Hospital. He said he does not want the same problem spreading to Port Moresby or Central Province and commended his officers for the arrest. The suspect remains in custody at Boroko Metropolitan Cell and will appear in court once his files are ready.

Also read: