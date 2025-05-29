Western Highlander Manuel Anis will make his Queensland Cup debut this Sunday after being named on the SP PNG Hunters interchange bench for Round 11 against the Northern Pride.

Anis, who plays his domestic rugby with the Lae Snax Tigers in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, was the 18th man for the Hunters last week and steps into the 17 in place of Zebedy Kip, who drops out of the side. Steven Bruno has been listed as the new 18th man.

Anis to Make Q-Cup Debut as SP PNG Hunters Tweak Line-up for Round 11 Clash

At just 23 years old, Anis joins fellow young props Vane Manuma and Himson Ulalom, all part of coach Paul Aiton's 2025 squad, who have been waiting in the wings for their Q-Cup opportunities.

Manuma, previously named 18th man in Rounds 7 to 9, misses selection this weekend, while Ulalom is reportedly sidelined with a long-term arm injury.

In another change, Clent Lama returns to the starting centres, replacing Elijah Roltinga, who is suspended for one match due to a high tackle in Round 10 and is also managing a knee injury. Lama, a versatile backrower from the Mendi Muruks, last featured in Round 6.

Anis, who stands 189cm tall and weighs 108kg, will bolster the bench alongside Manisa Kai, Seal Kalo, and Finley Glare.

Epel Kapinias retains the No.10 jersey, continuing his return from a long injury layoff, while Jordan Pat starts at prop.

The Hunters, now sitting sixth after their loss to the Blackhawks, host the second-last placed Pride in the first of three straight home matches at Santos National Football Stadium.

PNG Hunters: 1. Sanny Wabo 2. Brandon Nima 3. Alex Max 4. Clent Lama 5. Solo Wane 6. Gairo Voro 7. Jamie Mavoko 8. Jordan Pat 9. Trevor Solu 10. Epel Kapinias 11. Murray Connors 12. Robert Mathias 13. Ila Alu (C); Interchange: 14. Finley Glare 15. Manisa Kai 16. Seal Kalo 17. Manuel Anis; Reserve: 18. Steven Bruno."

