Gallant Hekari Fall 1-0 as Auckland Retain OFC Title

Auckland United retained their OFC Women’s Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Hekari United in Tahiti, thanks to a decisive 26th-minute strike from Danielle Canham.

The narrow margin echoed last year’s grand final result, as the New Zealand club once again kept their opponents scoreless in a tense championship encounter. Hekari’s spirited effort fell just short of making history for women’s football in Papua New Guinea.

Despite several opportunities in the first half, Hekari couldn’t find the net as Auckland’s defensive line, marshalled by captain Talisha Green, held firm. Auckland then pushed forward in the second half looking to extend their lead, but Hekari’s defence managed to resist further damage.

With the victory, Auckland have now booked a spot in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup set for next year. In addition to the trophy, the club also collected individual honours, with Hannah Mitchell winning the Golden Glove and Zoe Benson claiming the Golden Boot with eight goals.

Auckland’s skipper Talisha Green expressed her joy and pride after the win. “I’m so proud of the girls, the coaching staff, and everyone that supported us behind the scenes,” she said. “We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles and injuries to get to this point.”

Meanwhile, Hekari United will turn their attention to the upcoming Women’s Conference Soccer League back home in Papua New Guinea, where they will aim to regroup and prepare for the next season.





