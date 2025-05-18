SP PNG Hunters Defeat Norths Devils in Tight Contest

SP PNG Hunters walked away with a 24-18 victory over Norths Devils in an intense Round 9 Hostplus Cup showdown at Bishop Park, Brisbane, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The visitors executed a clinical second-half performance to break a halftime deadlock and secure the two competition points.

The match began with Norths Devils applying early pressure, and their winger Jordan Lipp made a strong impression with two quick tries in the 12th and 16th minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute and converted all three tries, amassing all of the Devils’ points.

Hunters Sanny Wabo in action [photo by SP PNG Hunters]

The Hunters stayed composed despite the early blows. Solo Wane hit back with a try in the 20th minute, and Alex Max followed with another in the 35th. A conversion by Trevor Solu saw the teams locked at 12-12 as they went into the sheds.

Momentum began to shift in the Hunters’ favor in the second stanza. Halfback Jamie Mavoko orchestrated a decisive play that led to a 65th-minute try, giving his side the lead for the first time in the match.

Trevor Solu was key with the boot, converting not only Mavoko’s try but also two others—one in the 22nd minute and again in the 78th—to finish with three conversions from four attempts.

With just minutes left on the clock, utility player Sanny Wabo sealed the win for the PNG side with a determined effort in the 76th minute that extended their lead beyond reach.

The win marked another step forward for the SP PNG Hunters, who continue to grow in confidence and consistency as the 2025 Hostplus Cup season progresses under coach Paul Aiton’s leadership.

Also read



