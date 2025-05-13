Air China is set to disrupt Papua New Guinea’s aviation market, offering stiff competition to national carrier Air Niugini and challenging the existing air services framework.

Aviation officials say the expansion of Chinese airlines into the Pacific reflects Beijing’s broader geopolitical and economic push in the region. Air China’s presence would likely provide PNG travelers with more international flight options, potentially at competitive rates.

Air China’s Entry Challenges PNG Aviation Status Quo [Air China plane arriving in Port Moresby/FB]

Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon acknowledged the shift, noting that while competition from global airlines like Air China presents challenges, it also creates opportunities for growth and improvement.

“Air Niugini welcomes any development that improves connectivity for PNG,” Seddon said. “But we also recognize the need to adapt quickly in a more competitive environment.”

Air Niugini is reportedly reviewing its route strategies and customer offerings to stay competitive. Seddon reiterated that the airline remains open to exploring codeshare or interline arrangements with Air China if aligned with PNG’s aviation objectives.

The possible Air China operations come as PNG leaders promote Port Moresby as a regional hub — a vision that now faces pressure to accommodate global aviation players while protecting national interests.

