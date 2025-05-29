Global Constructions Ltd, a Papua New Guinean-owned company, has been awarded the contract for the land infrastructure component of the Kimbe Port rehabilitation project. The deal marks a significant milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of the port, entrusting the local firm with the responsibility of delivering high-quality and sustainable landside infrastructure.

PNG-Owned Firm to Lead Landside Infrastructure at Kimbe Port [Photo supplied]

A formal signing ceremony was held to commemorate the agreement, attended by Hon. William Duma, Minister for State Enterprises, Australian High Commissioner to PNG, H.E. Ewen Macdonald, and West New Britain Governor, Hon. Sasindran Muthuvel.

This latest development follows the earlier contract signing for the marine works, awarded to Pacific Marine Group, an experienced marine contractor with over 30 years of operations across Australia and the South Pacific.

The Kimbe Port upgrade is part of a broader initiative under the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP), which aims to modernize key port infrastructure throughout Papua New Guinea. The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing trade, creating jobs, and attracting investment.

PNG Ports Corporation expressed its commitment to working closely with Global Constructions, Pacific Marine Group, provincial authorities, and local stakeholders to ensure the timely and environmentally responsible completion of the project.

As a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE), PNG Ports reaffirmed its mission to strengthen regional port capabilities and deliver port facilities tailored to meet national needs and support long-term development.

