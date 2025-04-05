SP PNG Hunters Triumph Over Tweed Heads Seagulls in Round 5 Clash

Papua New Guinea's SP Hunters secured a hard-fought 26-20 victory over the Tweed Heads Seagulls in Round 5 of the Hostplus Cup at the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast. The Hunters dominated the first half and held off a strong comeback from the Seagulls to claim the win.

The match began with an early strike from Tweed Heads' Phoenix Steinwede in the 2nd minute, giving the home side an early lead. However, the SP Hunters quickly responded with back-to-back tries from Solo Wane in the 15th minute and Sanny Wabo in the 18th minute.

Murray Connors added to the Hunters' lead with a try in the 26th minute, while Jamie Mavoko successfully converted two of the three first-half tries, taking the Hunters into halftime with a 16-4 advantage over the Seagulls.

The Seagulls tried to close the gap early in the second half with a try from Jay Kirk in the 44th minute, but Sanny Wabo continued his impressive performance, completing his hat-trick with tries in the 47th and 68th minutes. Mavoko added another conversion in the 70th minute, taking his tally to three successful conversions from five attempts.

Tweed Heads Seagulls refused to go down without a fight, responding with tries from Zane Harrison in the 57th minute and JJ Collins in the 74th minute. Lindon McGrady converted both tries to bring the score to 26-20, but the Hunters held on in the final minutes.

Sanny Wabo emerged as the standout performer for the SP Hunters, scoring three tries and playing a crucial role in both attack and defence. His hat-trick ensured the Hunters stayed in control despite a late surge by the Seagulls.

The Hunters’ defensive resilience in the closing stages of the game proved vital, as they absorbed pressure from the Seagulls to secure their second win of the season. The final scoreline stood at SP Hunters 26, Tweed Heads Seagulls 20.

The victory marks an important momentum shift for the Hunters as they prepare for their next challenge in the Hostplus Cup. The team will look to build on this performance and continue climbing the competition ladder.

