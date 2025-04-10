PNG Prime Minister James Marape Hails Tourism as Key Driver of Economic Transformation

Prime Minister James Marape has underscored the immense potential of Papua New Guinea’s tourism sector to transform the nation’s economy, positioning it alongside agriculture and fisheries as a catalyst for sustainable development. Speaking at the launch of the inaugural PNG National Tourism Conference and Expo at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby, PM Marape emphasized that tourism holds the key to fostering inclusive growth and uplifting communities across the country.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted Papua New Guinea’s unique attributes, including its rich cultural diversity, unparalleled biodiversity, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality, as factors that set the stage for tourism to flourish. He called for greater collaboration and synergy within the sector to drive meaningful progress and fully unlock its potential.

PM Marape commended Tourism Minister Hon. Belden Namah for his leadership in revitalizing the sector, with a focus on tapping into international markets in Southeast Asia, the Pacific region, and beyond. He also acknowledged the contributions of key stakeholders, including organizations in the tourism industry and players from the extractive resource sector, such as the Mineral Resource Development Company (MRDC).

Outlining his government’s commitment to supporting tourism, the Prime Minister pointed to the Connect PNG program, which has made significant strides since its inception in 2019. The initiative has connected some of the country’s most remote areas, opening up economic corridors that benefit sectors like tourism. With PNG set to enter the National Rugby League (NRL) from 2028, the infrastructure developed under the Connect PNG program is expected to further enhance accessibility and opportunities for growth.

Addressing critics who often voice skepticism about his administration’s efforts, PM Marape urged unity and positivity, stating, “Just because we don’t tell everyone we are working doesn’t mean we’re not working.” He highlighted the numerous achievements of his government, including advancements in agriculture and tourism, and encouraged citizens to work collectively toward national progress.

Reflecting on the power of dreams turning into reality, the Prime Minister shared the story of how the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby came to be. What began as a vision during a conversation in Suva, Fiji, in 2015 has now materialized into what he described as one of the finest Hilton properties in the world. Situated in the suburb of Hohola—a historic site linked to PNG’s pre-independence era—the hotel stands as a testament to the transformative power of ambition and determination.

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to international investors, citing companies like Digicel as examples of private-sector entities that have successfully tapped into PNG’s potential. He also paid tribute to expatriate business figures who have made significant contributions to the tourism sector, including the late Peter Barter and Bob Bates, founder of Trans Niugini Tours. During an emotional moment, PM Marape asked Mr. Bates to stand and be recognized for his enduring impact on PNG’s tourism industry.

Highlighting the vast tourism markets in neighboring countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Indonesia, PM Marape expressed confidence in PNG’s ability to attract visitors and investors. He revealed ongoing efforts to improve international flight routes through partnerships with Air Niugini and the National Airports Corporation, particularly targeting key economies in Asia and the Pacific.

“We are working strategically to ensure that tourists from major economies, including China, visit our shores,” he said. “Even if traditional markets like Europe or the United States lag behind, we can capitalize on proximity to Southeast Asian nations like Indonesia, with whom we already have agreements facilitating cross-border movement.”

Looking ahead, PM Marape noted that PNG’s bid to become a full member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would provide a significant boost to the economy by linking the country with a market of 500 million people. He urged citizens to embrace the beauty of their land and people, focusing on positive action rather than negativity.

“Let us all work together to make things happen for the success and growth of our tourism sector,” he concluded. “With determination and collaboration, we can turn our dreams into reality and build a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.”





