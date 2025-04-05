Port Moresby Boosts TB Detection with AI-Powered X-Ray Machine

Detection of Tuberculosis (TB) in Papua New Guinea’s capital city has been enhanced following the presentation of a portable, state-of-the-art, AI-driven X-ray machine to the National Capital District (NCD) Provincial Health Authority by the National Department of Health.

According to Acting Secretary for Public Health, Ken Wai, the new portable equipment will significantly improve TB detection efforts, especially in community settings where testing is often limited. The technology is expected to streamline screening and facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Wai emphasized the need for increased awareness and community support in reducing the spread of TB, which remains a major public health concern. He urged the public to avoid overcrowded sleeping conditions and seek immediate medical attention if a persistent cough lasts longer than two weeks and does not respond to antibiotics like amoxicillin.

Statistics from last year show Papua New Guinea recorded between 40,000 and 50,000 TB cases nationwide. NCD carries the highest burden, accounting for approximately 20 percent of the total cases. Currently, TB affects about one in every 150 to 200 residents in the city, with a notification rate that is double the national average.

Wai highlighted that under the systemic screening initiative launched in November last year, one TB case is being detected for every 36 residents in NCD, illustrating the extent of the disease’s reach within the capital. The districts of Moresby South, Moresby North-West, and Moresby North-East are reported to have similarly high caseloads.

Additionally, the country reports over 700 drug-resistant TB cases annually, with more than half originating in NCD. Health authorities believe there is ongoing community transmission, reinforcing the urgency for improved screening and public cooperation.





