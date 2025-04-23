SP PNG Hunters to Wear Special Jersey Honouring ANZAC Legacy

The SP PNG Hunters will don a specially designed commemorative jersey when they face the Burleigh Bears this Saturday, 26 April, at Santos National Football Stadium, marking their first-ever ANZAC Round match hosted on home soil since joining the Queensland Cup. The jersey will feature the iconic image of Private George C. “Dick” Whittington being assisted by Papua New Guinean Raphael Oimbari during World War II, symbolising the shared history and sacrifices between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

In a moving lead-up to the fixture, the Hunters team visited the Bomana War Cemetery on Tuesday morning to pay their respects to the thousands who served and fell during World War I and World War II. According to team management, players and staff were welcomed by the cemetery’s caretakers, who guided them through the site and shared insights into PNG’s critical role in wartime history.

The highlight of the visit was the team’s viewing of the memorial dedicated to Private Whittington, who was wounded in the Battle of Buna and later passed away from scrub typhus in Port Moresby in 1943. The players learned about the heroic efforts of Raphael Oimbari, whose act of carrying Whittington to safety remains a powerful symbol of courage and unity.

Captain Ila Alu described the experience as humbling, stating that it gave the team a deeper sense of purpose heading into the weekend's match. “We’re proud to honour these brave men through our performance and the jersey we’ll wear,” Alu said. “It was an emotional reminder of the past and a privilege to carry their legacy forward.”

Rowan Foster from the Office of Australian War Graves praised the Hunters’ visit, describing it as a special moment for both nations. He noted that the team’s engagement with the site served as a reflection of the values of discipline, service, and respect that underpin the ANZAC spirit. “This shared history strengthens the bond between our countries,” Foster added.

A commemorative ceremony will be held at Santos National Football Stadium prior to kick-off on Saturday. The match not only serves as a competitive clash in the Queensland Cup but also as a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made for freedom and peace.

The team line up has been announced for this historical match

Also read