CEO Acknowledges Overload, Announces Modular Delivery Rooms and Staffing Support for PNG's largest Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer of Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH), Dr. Paki Molumi, has issued a formal response to concerns raised by Professor Glen Mola regarding the alarming state of the hospital’s labour ward. The issue was brought to light over the Easter weekend when Professor Mola took to social media to express his worries about overcrowding and insufficient resources in the maternity wing.

During the 72-hour Easter period, Professor Mola witnessed firsthand the overwhelming strain on the labour ward as it struggled to accommodate the influx of expectant mothers. His account highlighted an alarming situation where the number of women giving birth far exceeded the available bed capacity, leaving some mothers with no choice but to deliver their babies on the floor. This dire scenario underscores the urgent need for improved facilities, space, and manpower to meet the growing demand for maternal healthcare services.

In his statement, Dr. Molumi acknowledged the challenges faced by the labour ward and admitted that similar issues persist across other departments at PMGH, including emergency care, outpatient clinics, radiology, and pathology services. He attributed these systemic problems to the hospital's role in providing both primary and secondary healthcare services to a rapidly expanding population—not only within the National Capital District (NCD) but also extending to neighboring regions such as Gulf and Central provinces.

Dr. Molumi further explained that delays in establishing Level 5 and Level 4 hospital infrastructure, coupled with staffing shortages, have exacerbated the strain on PMGH’s operations. Despite these obstacles, the hospital is actively transitioning into a Level 6 national tertiary referral, research, and teaching institution, aligning with government policies aimed at advancing specialist medical services. Notable progress has been made in areas such as cardiac care, cancer treatment, renal medicine, and ophthalmology.

Addressing the mention of a proposed Women’s and Children’s Hospital—a project funded entirely by Japan as part of Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Anniversary Gift—Dr. Molumi clarified that plans have shifted following consultations involving PMGH’s Board, the NCD Provincial Health Authority (NCD PHA), the National Department of Health (NDoH), and the Ministry of Health. A decision was reached to utilize a JICA Grant Proposal for Maternal and Child Health to develop this facility at Gerehu Hospital, which operates as a Level 4 institution.

According to Dr. Molumi, Gerehu Hospital is strategically positioned to become a center of excellence for maternal and child health, serving a significant portion of the city’s residents and rural populations accessing healthcare via the Hiritano and Magi highways. An agreement between PMGH and the NCD PHA ensures that technical expertise and human resources will be shared to support this initiative. It is estimated that over 80 percent of deliveries currently handled at PMGH are routine cases that could be managed effectively at Gerehu, freeing up PMGH to focus on complex deliveries and advanced tertiary care.

While the long-term vision for enhanced maternal healthcare takes shape, Dr. Molumi emphasized the importance of addressing immediate concerns flagged by Professor Mola. To alleviate pressure on the existing system, PMGH intends to install modular delivery rooms and maternity wards at key locations, including Gerehu Hospital and Six Mile Clinic, alongside other sites identified by the NCD PHA. These temporary structures will operate with technical assistance and staffing support from PMGH until more permanent solutions can be implemented.

This multifaceted approach seeks to balance short-term relief with sustainable development, ensuring that pregnant women receive safe and dignified care regardless of their circumstances. As efforts continue to modernize healthcare infrastructure and redistribute patient loads, stakeholders remain committed to improving outcomes for mothers and children across the region.

