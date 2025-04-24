Cardinal Ribat Departs for Rome as PNG Enters Papal Election for the First Time

Sir John Cardinal Ribat, Archbishop of the Port Moresby Archdiocese, has left Papua New Guinea en route to Rome, marking a historic moment for the country as it prepares to take part in the election of a new Pope. This is the first time Papua New Guinea will participate in the conclave, joining 120 other cardinals from around the world in this sacred process.

Cardinal Ribat departed today, beginning his journey with a flight to Brisbane, Australia, before traveling through Doha, Qatar, and onward to the Vatican. His trip comes at a significant time for the global Catholic Church.

In addition to taking part in the conclave, Cardinal Ribat will also attend the funeral program for the late Pope, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday morning in Rome. His presence at the Vatican reflects the growing role of Papua New Guinea in international Catholic affairs.

The conclave is a highly important and confidential gathering where the College of Cardinals selects the next leader of the Catholic Church. Cardinal Ribat’s involvement is a milestone moment for PNG’s Catholic community and a proud moment for the nation.





Also read: