Papua New Guinea’s SP PNG Hunters secured a 22-14 victory over the Burleigh Bears during their ANZAC Day Hostplus Cup Round 7 match at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday, April 26.

The Hunters took early control of the game, with Gairo Voro scoring in just the third minute. Solo Wane extended the lead with a try in the 19th minute, giving the home side a 10-0 lead at halftime.

SP PNG Hunters Secure 22-14 Victory Over Burleigh Bears [PNG Hunters Photo]

Burleigh Bears struggled to gain momentum in the first half and were hampered further when Guy Hamilton was sent to the sin bin in the 19th minute. The Hunters capitalized on the advantage, maintaining pressure until the break.

In the second half, the Bears struck back with a try from Lachlan West in the 47th minute. However, the Hunters responded strongly with Robert Mathias crossing the line twice in the 53rd and 63rd minutes, both of which were converted by Jamie Mavoko.

Mavoko also added another conversion following his own kick in the 65th minute, solidifying the Hunters' lead. The Bears continued to push, managing two more tries through Jacob McCudden and Lachlan West in the 69th and 77th minutes respectively.

Despite a late sin bin to Hunters’ Ila Alu in the 79th minute, the team held firm to deny the Bears a late comeback. The Hunters’ disciplined defense and early dominance proved decisive in the match.

Overall, the SP PNG Hunters scored four tries (Gairo Voro, Solo Wane, Robert Mathias twice) and kicked three conversions, while the Burleigh Bears managed three tries (two by Lachlan West and one by Jacob McCudden) and one conversion, sealing the final score at 22-14 in favour of the Hunters.

The win marks an important bounce back for the Hunters as they look to build momentum mid-season, while the Bears will be looking to regroup after another tough away fixture.





