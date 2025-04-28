Papua New Guinea Marks 50 Years of Financial Strength with New Banknote Release

Papua New Guinea has marked 50 years of financial strength and growth with the release of a special commemorative banknote. The Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) launched a newly designed 50 kina banknote and 50 toea coin to celebrate this historic milestone, with both pieces highlighting the nation's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The commemorative currency was officially unveiled today during a ceremony in Port Moresby, attended by Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, BPNG Governor Elizabeth Genia, and Note Printing Australia CEO Malcolm McDowell. The event celebrated the nation's economic journey since the establishment of its central bank in 1973.

As part of the launch, the 50 kina note will be produced by Note Printing Australia, while the 50 toea coin will be minted by the Royal Australian Mint. The collaboration underscores the strong ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia, particularly in currency production and financial development.

Officials explained that the designs of the new currency feature iconic national symbols that reflect Papua New Guinea’s vibrant traditions, resilient spirit, and breathtaking landscapes, serving as a proud tribute to the nation’s enduring identity and achievements.





