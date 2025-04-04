Air Niugini Announces Support for 51st Hiri Moale Festival, Boosting Cultural Heritage and Tourism

Air Niugini has proudly announced its support for the 51st Hiri Moale Festival, currently taking place in Port Moresby from April 3rd to 6th, 2025. As part of its commitment to the festival, the airline is providing travel for winners and contestants, contributing a significant value of K80,000, which includes both domestic and international flights.

During a recent sponsors’ event, Air Niugini’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. David Glover, expressed the airline’s enthusiasm for supporting the festival, particularly as the nation approaches its 50th Anniversary. He emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and tourism in Papua New Guinea, stating that Air Niugini is about connecting people. “Papua New Guinea is a very diverse country, so by connecting people, we connect cultures as well,” he remarked.

Mr. Glover also highlighted the strategic significance of being based in Port Moresby and supporting local events like the Hiri Moale Festival. He noted that as Papua New Guinea celebrates 50 years of independence in September, the airline will welcome its first brand-new aircraft, the Airbus A220. “For us, it’s a double celebration, and we look forward to celebrating the festival this year and continuing this sponsorship for many more years to come,” he said.

The festival's major attraction, the Hiri Hanenamo Quest, features nine talented young women competing for the prestigious title. Air Niugini extended its best wishes to all participants as they take part in this vibrant celebration of culture and heritage.

Through its involvement in the Hiri Moale Festival, Air Niugini reaffirms its dedication to promoting Papua New Guinea’s rich traditions, fostering tourism, and supporting local communities.

