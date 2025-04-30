PNGUoT to Launch New Master's Program in Climate Change and Renewable Energy with UK Support

Lae, Papua New Guinea — The Papua New Guinea University of Technology (PNGUoT) is set to offer a new Master of Science program in Climate Change and Renewable Energy starting in July 2025, thanks to a collaborative initiative with the British government aimed at advancing sustainable energy education in the country.

The program is being developed through support from UK Aid as part of the Transforming Energy Access – Learning Partnership (TEA-LP), a global initiative that brings together academic institutions from Africa, South Asia, and the Indo-Pacific to build local capacity in clean energy innovation.

Vice Chancellor Professor Ora Renagi said the university was proud to be working closely with the British High Commission to deliver the course, which will be housed under the Sustainable Energy Research Institute (SERI) within the School of Applied Physics.

“Our country faces significant challenges with access to reliable energy, which affects healthcare, education, security, and overall quality of life,” Professor Renagi said. “This program is designed to equip postgraduate students with the knowledge and skills to research and develop practical solutions for energy-related issues, especially in underserved regions.”

The new MSc program aims to produce graduates capable of contributing to Papua New Guinea’s clean energy transition by engaging in both academic research and hands-on projects. It also seeks to connect student learning with real-world applications in renewable energy, in line with the TEA-LP’s mission of building a skilled workforce for sustainable development.

British Deputy High Commissioner Janette Lucey visited PNGUoT on April 8 to meet with senior university officials, faculty members, and students to discuss the upcoming program. She described the visit as inspiring and emphasized the importance of energy access for rural communities.

“There is a strong commitment here to finding clean energy solutions that improve lives, particularly in remote areas where access to electricity remains a critical issue,” Lucey said. “From enabling students to study at night to powering clinics and ensuring women and children are safe in their communities, the benefits of rural electrification are transformative.”

She added that the conversations with faculty highlighted both the depth of knowledge and the enthusiasm within PNGUoT for contributing to the country’s energy future.

The Master’s program will offer interdisciplinary training and research opportunities to graduates from science, engineering, and related fields. SERI has begun accepting applications for the July 2025 intake.

For further information and application details, prospective students can visit the SERI website at https://www.pnguot-seri.org/uk-sponsored-msc-program





Also read



