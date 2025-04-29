PNG Customs and EastWest Transport Sign MOI to Trial Trusted Trader Program

The Papua New Guinea Customs Service and EastWest Transport (EWT) have formalized a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) to trial the Trusted Trader Program (TTP), according to PNG Customs. The agreement, which marks a key milestone in securing and facilitating legitimate trade in the country, was signed last week at the PNG Customs Headquarters in Waigani.

PNG Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe and EWT General Manager Nicholas Bury officiated the signing, enabling EWT to become the third freight forwarder to participate in the TTP trial in PNG. The program, also referred to as the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, is part of the World Customs Organization’s SAFE Framework of Standards aimed at enhancing global trade security and efficiency.

According to Chief Commissioner Towe, the initiative seeks to minimize Customs intervention at borders while ensuring the secure and smooth flow of goods. He stated that high levels of intervention tend to raise business costs, and the program aims to counteract that trend by recognizing compliant businesses as trusted traders, who would benefit from faster clearance, fewer inspections, and other advantages.

Towe also noted that EWT joins two other freight forwarders—Express Freight Management and Lae Inland Logistics—in the trial, emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships in improving trade procedures. He said the inclusion of EWT highlights Customs’ commitment to supporting business amid rising costs of goods and services.

Customs Assistant Commissioner for Compliance and Procedures, Roselyn Tei, explained that EWT’s involvement began in October 2023 when the company expressed interest in the program. She said several internal compliance assessments and site validations were conducted to ensure EWT’s alignment with WCO standards. Tei acknowledged EWT’s effort and investment in meeting the necessary security requirements.

EWT General Manager Nicholas Bury expressed appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the program. He highlighted the importance of fostering collaboration between the business sector and the Government in enhancing trade efficiency and security.

Also read