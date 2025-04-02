PNG Prime Minister Vows No Military or Police Deployment to Bougainville Ever Again

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has declared that members of the PNG Defence Force and police will never again set foot on Bougainville. The announcement came during an interview with Jack Tame of TVNZ in New Zealand last week, where Marape emphasized the deep scars left by past conflicts. He stated that this commitment would be enshrined in law through constitutional amendments.

PNG Defence Force in Traiing: Photo by PNGDF

“We will put it into law in our Constitution: Never again will the PNG Defence Force set foot on Bougainville (and) never again will our police step on Bougainville,” Marape said. He added that reopening old wounds was not an option for his administration, stating, “The scars are too big. I don’t want those scars to re-open again.”

Despite his firm stance on military and police deployments, Marape remained evasive when questioned about the timeline for ratifying the results of the 2019 Bougainville independence referendum. The historic vote saw an overwhelming 97% majority favor outright independence for the autonomous region. However, nearly four years later, the report remains unratified by PNG’s Parliament, fueling frustration among Bougainvilleans.

Marape attributed the delay to ongoing negotiations between the national government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG). “Parliament has not been provided with an opportunity to deal with the report,” he said, explaining that the executive branch is currently navigating discussions aimed at reaching a mutually agreeable path forward.

He stressed that all administrative powers, including control over economic matters, have already been devolved to the ABG, signaling that the future trajectory of Bougainville largely rests in its own hands. Nonetheless, Marape refrained from committing to any specific deadlines, including the September 2027 target set by Bougainville leaders for resolving the independence issue.

When pressed on whether granting independence to Bougainville could inspire similar separatist movements across other parts of PNG, Marape acknowledged the country’s immense diversity but downplayed immediate concerns. “PNG is a very diverse land with similar tendencies,” he noted, “but they have not broken out into open moves.”

His comments reflect a delicate balancing act as the nation grapples with how best to honor Bougainville’s aspirations while safeguarding unity within one of the world’s most culturally complex countries. As talks continue, all eyes remain on whether PNG can navigate these challenges without reigniting tensions or sparking new ones elsewhere.

With no clear resolution in sight, the road ahead for both PNG and Bougainville appears fraught with complexities. While Marape’s pledge against future military intervention marks a symbolic effort toward reconciliation, questions persist about the broader political and legal frameworks needed to address Bougainville’s quest for self-determination. For now, stakeholders on both sides must tread carefully, mindful of the lessons learned from history and the aspirations of generations yet to come.

