PNG Parliament to Hold Urgent Sitting Following Supreme Court Directive

The National Parliament of Papua New Guinea is set to convene on Tuesday, April 8, following an order from the Supreme Court. Speaker Job Pomat confirmed the sitting in a gazette notification (G294) released yesterday, stating: “In compliance with the Order of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCCA No.1 of 2025), dated March 31, 2025, I hereby fix 10 O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, April 8, as the time and date on which the Parliament shall meet.”

PNG Parliament Speaker Job Pomat





The announcement comes after the court ruled that the Parliamentary Private Business Committee (PBC) had acted unconstitutionally by rejecting a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister James Marape last November. The motion, initially blocked under Standing Order 165, will now be brought before lawmakers. Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has been named as the proposed alternative prime minister should the motion proceed.





Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa has urged parliamentarians to listen to the voices of the people and support a change in leadership. He confirmed that all signatories to the motion remain intact, dismissing concerns that defections could invalidate the process.





“The required one-tenth of Parliament have signed, and they are all firmly within the Opposition,” Tomuriesa stated. He emphasized the need for a leader who prioritizes the welfare of the nation over personal interests. “PNG needs a new face—a leader with a heart for the people, not one driven by self-preservation or the interests of those around him,” he said.





Tomuriesa also highlighted widespread public dissatisfaction, referencing recent protests by students and lawyers as evidence of growing calls for reform. “We must act now or risk losing this opportunity. We must do it with dedication, commitment, and a genuine concern for the people. Listen to the cries of your voters,” he urged.





Prime Minister James Marape has welcomed the court’s decision, affirming his respect for the judicial process and the recall of Parliament. While preparing to address the motion, the Government may also examine broader governance issues, particularly the independence of the three branches of government. The ruling underscores the importance of adhering to constitutional principles and ensuring accountability in parliamentary procedures.





Abau MP Sir Puka Temu has called for the resignation of Speaker Job Pomat, Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan, and the five members of the PBC, following the court’s declaration that their actions were unconstitutional. The committee, chaired by Hela Governor Phillip Undialu and including Southern Highlands Governor William Powi, Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin, Gulf Governor Sir Chris Haiveta, and Western Governor Toboi Yoto, faced criticism for blocking the motion.





Sir Puka criticized the committee’s conduct, stating: “The Supreme Court ruling confirms that the committee must operate within its jurisdiction as custodians of the principle of ‘collective responsibility of the executive to the people’, ensuring this critical motion reaches the floor of Parliament for a decision.” He argued that obstructing such motions undermines democratic rights and violates the principles of accountability.





Under standard parliamentary rules, once the motion is tabled, the Clerk to Parliament will place it on the notice paper, and Parliament will adjourn for seven days before a vote is taken. This timeline allows members sufficient time to deliberate on the matter ahead of the crucial decision.

