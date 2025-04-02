PNG MP Sounds Alarm on "Structured and Ordered" Corruption

Member of Parliament for Wabag, Hon. Dr. Lino Tom, has spoken out against what he describes as a deeply entrenched system of corruption in Papua New Guinea, labeling it as “structured and ordered.” His remarks draw parallels to warnings issued decades ago by former Prime Minister Sir Mekere Morauta, who first described corruption as both “systematic and systemic.”

Reflecting on his days as a student at the University of Papua New Guinea in 1997, Dr. Tom recalled attending a public lecture where Sir Mekere, then newly resigned to contest national elections, delivered a stark assessment of the state of governance. By the time Dr. Tom entered parliament in 2017, Sir Mekere’s perspective had evolved—he now described corruption not merely as systematic but as something far more calculated: “structured and ordered.”

Dr. Tom warned that corruption in PNG is no longer random or opportunistic. Instead, it has become a meticulously orchestrated mechanism designed to funnel wealth and power into the hands of a privileged few. What was once sporadic misconduct has transformed into a thriving industry, with access to national resources and top government positions contingent upon political loyalty and cronyism.

“The system is rigged,” Dr. Tom asserted. “Qualified individuals are deliberately filtered out, while unqualified loyalists and political cronies are installed in key roles. The pretense of following proper procedures has become nauseatingly hollow.”





He criticized recent high-level appointments as emblematic of this broken system, accusing decision-makers of perpetuating incompetence and greed under the guise of legitimacy. The slogan “Taking Back PNG,” once heralded as a call for reform, has been co-opted, he argued, to serve the interests of a select elite who manipulate governance for personal gain.





As the nation approaches another anniversary, Dr. Tom voiced concern over the growing chaos and instability. One scandal after another continues to emerge, exposing the depth of institutional rot. He questioned whether these crises are a sign of divine judgment, a departure of providence, or simply the inevitable consequences of unchecked corruption.





“Is God leaving our shores, or is He visiting us with His judgment? Or is this the curse of corruption consuming everything—and everyone—in its path?” he asked.





For Dr. Tom, the vision of PNG as a land of promise and opportunity has been overshadowed by the harsh reality of systemic decay. Each passing day, he said, reveals how deeply corruption has permeated the nation—a malignant force eroding trust, fairness, and hope.





