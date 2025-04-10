Former PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill Calls for Leadership Change, Urges Leaders to Heed the People’s Call

Former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Peter O’Neill, has issued a public statement urging current Prime Minister James Marape and his government to heed the growing calls from the people for leadership change. In the statement, shared with the press this afternoon, O’Neill reflects on his own resignation in 2019 and draws parallels to the current political climate, emphasizing the importance of listening to the will of the people.

Former PNG Prime Minister Peter O’Neill

In 2019, O’Neill explained, he stepped down as Prime Minister after recognizing that the people of Papua New Guinea no longer supported his leadership. “Whether it was keyboard warriors, internal politics within my own government, or simply time for a change, the people of PNG told me clearly they wanted me to step aside,” he said. Despite leading the People’s National Congress (PNC), which had won 29 seats in the 2017 National General Elections, O’Neill made the difficult decision to resign, acknowledging that his party had lost its “social licence to operate.”

At the time, allegations of corruption against him were rampant, overshadowing his ability to lead effectively. O’Neill expressed faith in the justice system, stating that stepping down without the influence of the Prime Minister’s office would allow for fair investigations. “I was confident my record of integrity would be re-established by being tested in a court of law,” he said, adding that remaining in office would have made such fairness impossible.

O’Neill admitted that resigning was not an easy decision, given the immense pressure from those around him who had vested interests in his continued leadership. However, after seeking counsel from former Prime Ministers Sir Michael Somare and Sir Julius Chan, he concluded that stepping down was the right course of action. “Resigning on the day in parliament was straightforward. The decision was made, and I felt an ease that I was doing the right thing,” he recalled.

Reflecting on the current state of the nation, O’Neill stated that Papua New Guinea is once again at a crossroads. He called on Prime Minister James Marape, who has been in office since 2019, to recognize the growing dissatisfaction among the people. “Our country and democracy are in dire straits, and the people are convinced that under the current Prime Minister, we are not going to repair,” he said. O’Neill urged Marape to step aside, at least until the 2027 elections, to allow new leadership to address the challenges facing the nation.

He emphasized that there is no shame in resigning, but rather strength and courage in knowing when to step down. “It takes humility to recognize when the people have spoken,” he said.

O’Neill also directed his message to the Pangu Pati, one of PNG’s foundational political parties, which currently forms part of the coalition government. He warned that persisting in clinging to power despite losing the people’s mandate would damage the party’s reputation, much like the PNC experienced in 2019. “Pangu should not persist to cling on to power when it is clear it has lost the mandate of the people,” he cautioned.

The former Prime Minister concluded by urging leaders to listen to the winds of change sweeping across the nation. “The people want change. Hear their call,” he said. “Not listening to the winds of change will only make them stronger.”

As Papua New Guinea grapples with mounting challenges, O’Neill’s statement serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of democratic accountability and the need for leaders to act in the best interests of the people they serve.

