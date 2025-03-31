Jeffery Innes Resigns as PNG OTML Chairman, Raising Concerns Over Political Interference

The recent resignation of Jeffery Innes as Chairman of the PNG's Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) Board has sparked growing concerns about political interference in the state-owned mining company. Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL), which owns OTML, confirmed it had accepted Mr Innes’ resignation last week.

Innes' departure has been viewed by some as more than a routine leadership change. His resignation has drawn attention from political leaders, with North Fly MP and Shadow Minister for Mining, James Donald, warning that it could signal deeper governance issues within OTML. Mr Donald said the resignation “adds to the growing list of senior officials who have left the company in the past five years,” suggesting a pattern of politically driven exits.

Jeffery Innes

OTML Board Director and KMHL Board Chairman, Dr Ila Temu, thanked Mr Innes for his leadership and contributions to the board, acknowledging his service and commitment during his tenure.

While Mr Donald said he respected Innes’ personal choice to step down, he emphasized the importance of the message conveyed in his resignation. “In his statement, he listed his achievements and vision for the company. While we appreciate his contribution, we must also take note of his warning,” Donald stated.

Mr Innes had urged that OTML “must not be used for any political purposes” and should remain independent. Mr Donald said this was a clear signal that political interference was threatening the company’s operations.

“Innes is not the first respected leader to leave under the current government,” he continued. “In 2020, Peter Graham resigned as Chairman. He later joined Kumul Minerals Holdings but left due to disagreements with the government over director appointments. In 2022, Managing Director Musje Werror also resigned under unclear circumstances, reportedly due to mounting political pressure.”

Mr Donald described Werror’s exit as particularly alarming, noting that he had risen through the ranks over many years at OTML. “For someone like Mr Werror to leave suddenly shows how deeply politics has infiltrated the company,” he said.

He called on OTML’s current staff to resist external political pressure and prioritize the integrity of the organization. “I call on all staff with no political interests to stand strong. You must protect Ok Tedi from greed and corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, the OTML Board will begin the process of appointing a new Chairman. Dr Temu will serve in an acting capacity until a permanent replacement is named.

