Air Niugini Airlifts First Pediatric Patient for Critical Heart Surgery as Part of Life-Saving Mission

Air Niugini has successfully flown its first pediatric patient from a provincial hospital to Port Moresby for life-saving heart surgery. The airline transported the young patient free of charge as part of its commitment to support 16 children identified for closed heart surgeries, offering hope to families in need of critical medical interventions.

Eight-year-old Ira Balajok, accompanied by her mother Sheila Moses, traveled from Ramu to Madang, where they stayed at Modilon Hospital before being airlifted to Port Moresby on Friday, March 28. The pair departed Madang on the early morning flight PX 111 at 6:50 am and arrived in Port Moresby just before 8:00 am. Dr. Jimmy Aipit, a pediatrician at Modilon Hospital, accompanied them on the journey.

Dr. Aipit expressed his gratitude for Air Niugini’s support, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for children with congenital heart diseases—conditions typically present at birth. “We thank Air Niugini for their incredible sponsorship for these children with heart disease, giving them a chance to live and enjoy life like all normal children would. Great job,” he stated.

Young Ira is currently undergoing necessary medical procedures this week in preparation for her upcoming surgery.

During a recent joint news conference with the Operation Open Heart Foundation, Air Niugini’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon, reiterated the airline’s steadfast commitment to the program. Mr. Seddon announced that Air Niugini will fly 16 of the total 25 children identified in provincial hospitals for closed heart surgery to Port Moresby free of charge. These children will undergo surgery at Port Moresby General Hospital. Last year, nine children underwent similar surgeries under the same initiative.

The airline’s contributions extend beyond transporting patients. Last year, Air Niugini supported the Provincial Pediatric Screening Program by transporting a team of cardiac specialists across the country to screen children for heart defects. Out of over 700 children screened, 33 were diagnosed with conditions requiring open heart surgery, while 25 were identified for closed heart surgery.

Mr. Seddon emphasized the broader impact of the program, stating, “This program is more than just medical intervention; it is about giving children a second chance at life, providing hope to families, and strengthening Papua New Guinea’s medical capabilities for the future.”

He also called for greater collaboration from other organizations, businesses, and individuals to join this life-saving mission. “Medical professionals, corporate sponsors, community groups, and individual donors—your support is essential in ensuring that no child is left behind. Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of these children, their families, and the future of health care in Papua New Guinea,” he urged.

Air Niugini has proudly supported Operation Open Heart since its inception in 1993. Over the past 32 years, the airline has played a pivotal role in flying in medical teams and equipment from Australia, supporting fundraising efforts, and enabling local medical screenings in provincial hospitals by transporting medical teams. Its latest contribution includes providing free travel for 16 children identified for closed heart surgery and their guardians from provincial hospitals to Port Moresby for the operation.

Through its ongoing partnership with Operation Open Heart, Air Niugini continues to demonstrate its dedication to improving healthcare access and outcomes for children across Papua New Guinea.





