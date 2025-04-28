PNG Air Suspends Flights to Mendi After Security Incident

PNG Air has announced the suspension of its weekly scheduled flights to Mendi following a disturbance involving an unruly passenger. The airline expressed regret over the cancellation, citing an incident where an individual exhibited intoxicated and disruptive behavior toward airport staff. The situation escalated after the individual allegedly drove into a restricted security area, leading to a confrontation with contract security personnel, which eventually resulted in a brawl.

The airline emphasized that this behavior violated aviation security protocols and posed a significant threat to the safety of both passengers and staff. As a result, PNG Air deemed it necessary to cancel the flight to ensure the safety of its crew and assets. The airline further clarified that flights will only resume once a thorough evaluation of the situation is conducted by the relevant teams.

In their statement, PNG Air reassured the public that the decision to suspend services was made with the utmost consideration for safety. The airline emphasized that any resumption of flights to Mendi will depend on the resolution of safety concerns linked to the incident. PNG Air also urged for the understanding and cooperation of their customers during this time.

