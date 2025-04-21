PNG's Largest Hospital Faces Backlash Over Rejected $100M Grant for Maternal Health Center

A leading medical professional in Papua New Guinea has disclosed a shocking reality: more than 7,000 expectant mothers were forced to receive care on the floor of Port Moresby General Hospital’s (PMGH) maternity ward last year. The revelation came from Professor Glen Mola, head of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, who took to Facebook to express his deep concern about the dire conditions faced by patients and healthcare workers alike.

According to Mola, these “humiliating and degrading” circumstances have been repeatedly flagged with hospital management without any tangible resolution. Records indicate that thousands of women seeking critical birthing services were left lying on the floors of admission areas, labor wards, or post-natal units due to overcrowding and insufficient resources.

Senior doctors and midwives operating within the facility have raised alarms numerous times, even documenting the issue in annual reports. On multiple occasions, hospital authorities reportedly visited the scene to witness the chaos firsthand. Yet, despite these interventions, little progress has been made. In most other hospitals, such conditions would warrant an immediate incident report; however, at PMGH, it is alarmingly routine for up to 30 patients daily to receive treatment while sprawled across the floor.

Adding insult to injury, Mola revealed that plans to address this crisis had previously been presented—and subsequently shelved—by PMGH leadership. In 2022, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) offered a K100 million grant to construct a state-of-the-art perinatal center at the hospital. This proposal was meticulously crafted over ten months by a multidisciplinary team comprising local specialists and Japanese experts. Regrettably, the project was rejected by the hospital board under claims that it did not align with their long-term vision for PMGH's development.

Had the offer been accepted, the new center could have alleviated current congestion significantly. It promised 24 additional beds for post-partum care, specialized ICUs for both mothers and newborns, a dedicated laboratory, and advanced facilities tailored specifically for maternal and neonatal health. Instead, critics argue that PMGH’s focus shifted toward constructing high-rise towers—including one earmarked as a commercial hub near the existing morgue—leaving lifesaving initiatives like the JICA-funded perinatal center behind.

Dr. Paki Molumi, CEO of PMGH, countered that the plan wasn’t outright rejected but rather reserved for integration into broader infrastructure projects, including the proposed Gerehu Hospital. He emphasized the hospital’s intent to decentralize responsibilities among other institutions, preserving PMGH primarily as a teaching and referral institution. However, Mola questioned whether this strategy adequately addresses the urgent needs of today’s patients.

The consequences of inadequate infrastructure extend beyond mere inconvenience. Mola recounted heartbreaking stories from just this past weekend when he counseled grieving families after two infants and two young mothers tragically passed away. These deaths, he argued, were partly attributable to systemic failures plaguing not only PMGH but also the entire National Capital District (NCD) healthcare network.

Daily operational challenges further exacerbate the situation. Staff members contend with empty soap dispensers, broken power outlets, nonfunctional lighting, and absent paper towels—forcing them to dry their hands on their clothing. Dimly lit birthing cubicles and obstructed pathways hinder emergency response efforts, creating life-threatening delays during critical moments.

Mola praised the tireless dedication of nursing managers and medical coordinators who have strived valiantly against overwhelming odds over the past four to five years. Despite their best efforts, systemic issues persist, leaving frontline staff disheartened and morally conflicted.

Concluding his impassioned plea, Mola stressed the moral imperative to speak out. “One cannot stay silent indefinitely,” he wrote. “I want to sleep better at night knowing I’ve done everything possible to advocate for improved healthcare for women in our nation’s capital.” His words serve as both a call to action and a sobering reminder of the urgent reforms required to safeguard maternal and infant lives in Papua New Guinea.

